From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that all the requirements have been fulfilled for it to start the implementation of financial autonomy.

Oborevwori insisted that the House was financially autonomous of the executive arm of the state government, adding that very soon the state account committee would be set up.

He spoke in Asaba on Thursday while responding to questions from journalists during a press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the Seventh Assembly.

Oborevwori said the state chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) joined the ongoing strike in solidarity with other state chapters as well as to avoid sanctions from the national body of the union.

According to him, the strike has also delayed the enforcement of the ban on open grazing as pronounced by governors of the southern states last month.

He said the House was fully in support of the ban, adding that as soon as the House reconvened, there would be a bill to back the pronouncement for the enforcement of the ban in Delta State.

‘PASAN has been on strike since March 23, 2021, and you need a law to back that pronouncement. At the level of the Southern Speakers’ Forum, we are fully in support of the ban on open grazing.

‘We believe that as soon as the House resumes sitting, a bill will come, and let me assure all Deltans that we will urgently attend to the bill when it comes. It can come as an executive bill or a private member bill,’ he said.

The Speaker said despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House passed nine out of 14 bills initiated, adding that eight of the passed bills have been assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

‘One remarkable feat among the bills passed and assented to is the passage and establishment of the three new universities in the state.

“This is to cater for our qualified teaming youths that wished to further their education to tertiary level but were not getting admissions due to limited admission spaces,’ he explained.

Oborevwori said the House was ‘mindful of the policies and programmes of the state government towards the development of the state.

‘Accordingly, requests from the executive bothering on the welfare and economic wellbeing of Deltans are treated speedily after thorough consideration by members.

‘This accounted for the total number of 34 motions and resolutions in the period under review.’

As part of his achievements also in the last year, Oborevwori said the House organised capacity building programmes for members, legislative aides and staff within and outside the state.