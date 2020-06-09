The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday granted Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s request to build a N1.3 billion mother and child centre at Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

The assembly’s approval followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Tom Owhefere, which was seconded by Mr Oboro Preyor, representing Bomadi Constituency.

Owhefere and Preyor had prayed the house to consider and grant the governor’s request due to the importance of the centre and the health needs of the people.

The house, through a voice vote, unanimously granted the request which was contained in a letter transmitted to the assembly by the governor.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who earlier read the letter at the plenary, said the centre would provide quality healthcare delivery for women and children in the state.

He said that the project, estimated to cost N1.3 billion, would be executed through a contractor financing model.

“Being a flagship project, the government opted for an alternative source of funding to ensure early completion.

“Quotations received from tenders were significantly higher than the amount officially reserved for the project; so the company with the lowest bid was considered,” he said.

Oborevwori said that the contractors, NJZC International Construction Limited and Sinoma Investment International Limited, would fund 70 per cent of the project cost.

He said government would issue an irrevocable Standing Payment Order in favour of the companies, to ensure scheduled completion. (NAN)