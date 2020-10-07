The Delta House of Assembly has felicitated with the newly elected executives of the NUJ Delta Council for their successful elections to run the affairs of the union for the next three years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere.

Owhefere, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Information, acknowledged the contributions of the Council in the success stories of the House of Assembly, saying that the House was happy over the peaceful conduct of the election.

He advised the new leadership of the NUJ led by Comrade Michael Ikeogwu to strive to take the union to a higher height.

Owhefere also urged the union to sustain its partnership with the Legislature in the state in its avowed commitment to peace and good governance.

The lawmaker noted that journalists in the state were major stakeholders in the “’Stronger Delta’’ agenda of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Owhefere urged the union members to be constructive in their criticisms of the affairs of the state and pledged the continued support of the House to the NUJ both at the state and at national levels.

Meanwhile, a bill prohibiting non-engineering professionals from undertaking engineering work in the state passed through its first reading at the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill was sponsored by the member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the House, Mr. Emeke Nwaobi. The second reading has been slated for Tuesday, Oct. 13. (NAN)