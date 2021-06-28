From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning following the death of Kenneth Ogba, who represented Isoko South Constituency.

The first term lawmaker on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) died on Sunday night in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

His death is coming after five months that the House lost the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere.

Like Ogba, Owhefere was also a member of PDP, and represented Isoko North Constituency before he breathed his last in January, this year.

Ogba was suspected to have died of heart attack, although this could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

He was said to have attended a function in the area, and later slumped.

The lawmaker was said to have been rushed to a hospital in the town where doctors pronounced him dead.

His constituents have besieged the family compound in Oleh as at Monday morning, to show their sympathy.

