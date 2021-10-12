From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 supplementary budget of N66,381,331,029.

The lawmakers passed the budget during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo moved the motion and was subsequently adopted.

Breakdown of the supplementary budget include; N15,722,382,324.00 for recurrent expenditure and N50,658,948,705.00 for capital expenditure.

Speaking after the passage, Oborevwori thanked members for the demonstration of their commitments towards the early passage of the supplementary budget.

Oborevwori explained that one of the key functions of the legislature was the authorization of government expenditures and commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his wisdom and prudence in the management of the state’s scarce resources.

He described the period as extra ordinary times, saying that the outbreak of the new variant of COVID-19 had continued to affect the economy of the countries all over the world.

Oborevwori assured that the House would continue to support the Executive to see the state through the trying times.

