From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill which was first during plenary in mid-July.

It is entitled “Bill For A Law Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State”.

When accented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the law would prohibit the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state just as it would address arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

It was passed on Tuesday following the resumption of plenary after a three-week break.

Majority Leader of the House Ferguson Onwo moved the motion for its passage after the chairman of the House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua, presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House which was received and adopted.

Speaker of the House Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over the plenary expressed happiness over the development, saying that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

‘I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important bill. Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached the Southern Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.

‘By virtue of this bill, this House has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the state from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers.

‘I must, therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognising that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct.

‘With the passage of this bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the law.

‘Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops. This for sure will boost food production in the state.

‘This bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation,’ he said.

