From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill, titled: ‘Bill For A Law Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State’.

When assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the law would prohibit the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state just as it would address arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

It was passed, yesterday, following the resumption of plenary after a three-week break.

Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo, moved the motion for its passage after chairman of the House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua, presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House which was received and adopted.

Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori, who presided over plenary expressed happiness over the development, saying Deltans and other residents of the state would be happy that the bill was passed.

