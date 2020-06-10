Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has passed a total of nine bills into law and adopted 66 resolutions in the past one year.

Among the Bills were Delta State Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Law, 2020; Delta State Public Procurement Law, 2020; Delta State Revised Appropriation Law, 2020; and Delta State Internal Revenue Service Law, 2020, all of which were passed within the last three months of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists in Asaba on Wednesday as part of activities marking the first year anniversary of the Seventh Assembly, Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori said despite the ravaging scourge, the House devised a means to sit at plenary to consider and pass the bills.

He assured that the House will continue to promote sustainable development of all parts of the state, adding that the House has a cordial working relations with the executive arm.

Oborevwori said they were stepping into the second session with a lot of zeal, hope and confidence, adding that it was their desire to continue to improve on their performances going forward.

“With the lessons learnt in the course of the pre-induction programmes, members of the House met and put together set objectives to drive the Seventh Assembly, which includes an Assembly that is based on knowledgeable staff and well informed legislators with ability, commitment and competence.

“Timely consideration and processing of bills, motions and requests from the executive; physical transformation of the Assembly Complex and legislators quarters; an Assembly that will provide effective service delivery to the people of our State; constructive engagement of the executive in policy formulation and transformation of same into law where necessary and robust mechanism for citizen engagement.

“I can assure you that we have not rested on our oars in making sure that the Seventh Assembly will continue to drive positive change and remain committed to the promotion of the rule of law, democratic tenets and ethos.

“The Seventh Assembly is a work in progress as Members are more resilient, purposeful, committed and always available for legislative responsibilities in plenary, committees and oversight assignments,” he said.

According to him, in the last one year, the “House has been open to constructive engagements with the executive in a bid to move the state forward. Members have also actively engaged in constituency visits and town hall meetings to feel the pulse of their constituents, receive feedbacks and also to promote government programmes and policies.

“Members through Committees of the House have held Public Hearings with stake holders and members of the public and received inputs that have helped the legislative process. It is also worthy of note that during the lockdown by the State government.

“Members of the House provided palliatives to help constituents cope with the hardship occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic. We are indeed grateful to all our constituents and Deltans for the confidence they have reposed in the House.

“It is near impossible for growth and development to thrive in an atmosphere of rancor, bickering and industrial unrest. It is noteworthy, that with the spirit of give and take and mutual understanding in the Assembly, the period under review has enjoyed industrial harmony between the Leadership of the House and the union.

“In the period under review the House with the cooperation of the executive has been able to achieve and record the following giant strides; “capacity building for competence and excellence; to enhance the legislative competence of Members and Staff in the discharge of their duties.”