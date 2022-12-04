From Paul Osuyi And Abel Leonard, Asaba

Delta athlete, Esther Nworgu, on Saturday surpassed her own record in the para powerlifting event at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Delta 2022.

In the 41kg category, Nworgu won gold for Team Delta after 115kg to surpass her earlier record of 114kg achieved in October, this year at the African Para-Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt, where she won her first African title.

Her Cairo record of 114kg shattered the 111kg record set by Guo Lingling of China in June, this year.

Speaking at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Nworgu attributed the feat to God and described the victory as long overdue.

Nworgu said she had put in so much effort in training after coming very close in previous national events.

It was a dream start for debutant Victoria Enwemanya of Team Delta as she beat her coach to win gold in the 501 single category of the darts event at the ongoing 21th National Sports Festival in Asaba tagged Delta 2022.

The gold medalist is making her first appearance at the NSF.

Meanwhile, Team Nasarawa, on Friday, joined the league of medal-winning states at the ongoing National Sports Festival to harvest their first medals.

Youngster, Agada Elijah, won the State’s first medal after finishing 3rd in the Taekwondo Poomsae (demonstration) Individual Event, settling for a bronze.

Shortly after, the trio of Agada Elijah, Isah Ahmadu and Agada Ofu, combined to win another Taekwondo bronze medal for the state in the Poomsae Team Event.