Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Government has stopped granting provisional approvals for establish of private schools in the state.

The government explained that such provisional approvals were being abused by applicants who do not make efforts to improve standards in their respective schools after getting the provisional license.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, disclosed this in Asaba when he hosted leaders of the state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) led by Monday Ifoghere.

Ukah bemoaned the situation where private school owners do nothing to add to what they had on the ground that guaranteed them provisional approvals, stressing that such developments will no longer be tolerated.

The commissioner reminded the school proprietors of the order of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, that sports is compulsory in all primary and secondary schools and asked them to key into the policy that part of Thursday of every week should become a sports day.

He reminded them of the need to register for the 2019/2020 Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup Football Competition billed to kick off on September 30, 2019, adding that mouth watering prizes will be won at various stages of the competition.

Deacon Ifoghere appealed to the commissioner to look into some of the problems facing his members, especially the issue of multiple taxation.