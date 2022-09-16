From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A new crisis over a protracted boundary dispute between the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh Communities of Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas has reportedly resulted in the death of one person.

Local sources claim that there was a fatal shooting that occurred in the early hours of Friday that spread throughout the communities.

On Friday morning, DSP Bright Edafe, the police public relations officer, confirmed that one person had died in the shootout, despite local sources reporting two fatalities.

According to sources, the renewed crisis erupted after one of the warring communities’ seven-day ultimatums regarding the Delta state government’s initiative to demarcate boundaries between communities’ borders had expired.

It was gathered that gunmen suspected to be from the two communities confronted each other at the expiration of the ultimatum issued by Ogbe-Ijoh community over a demolished building in the course of demarcation.