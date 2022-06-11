From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A brave driver has risked his life to move a burning diesel tanker from a petrol station in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State through the ever-busy East-West road to avert a mass casualty event as a result of the raging tanker fire.

The man identified as Ejiro Otarigho was said to have jumped into the tanker when he noticed it caught fire while trying to offload diesel at the petrol station and drove it far from the city centre.

Saturday Sun gathers that the incident happened on the evening of Friday, June 10.

It was learnt that the man drove the tanker fast away from the densely populated city with the raging fire to the outskirts of Agbarho riverside where it burst into flame while he managed to jump off and flee unharmed.

Witnesses say that they saw the burning tanker being driven by the brave man along the busy road toward Agbarho river from the main town where it first caught the fire and followed the truck until the man jumped out unharmed.

Sources said that Otarigho, the heroic driver, barely got married four months ago, sometimes in February this year but was courageous enough to save lives that could have been caught in the explosion.

Video footage of the scene posted on social media showed many pouring accolades on the man whom they said deserved a federal government national award.

