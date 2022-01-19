From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has declared the site of a collapsed building in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state a disaster area.

It has cordoned off the site and warned members of the public not to tamper with the site to avoid impeding the investigation.

The storey building housing a branch of the Salvation Ministries had caved-in last week during an evening service.

Four members of the church have been confirmed dead with several Injured others still receiving treatment.

The building was undergoing a process of reconstruction when it collapsed.

In a statement by the secretary of the panel of inquiry set up by the state government to investigate the incident and make necessary recommendations, Igho E. Eduvie said the panel would conduct a scientific examination of the site.

Eduvie called for memoranda from all persons interested in assisting the panel in achieving its objectives.

The panel specifically requested memoranda from the owners of the collapsed building; tenants; builders, engineers, artisans associated with the said building.

Others are injured victims of the accident and representatives of the fatal cases; and institutional players engaged in emergency response, building regulation and approvals, professional bodies among others.

According to Eduvie, the panel would hold a public hearing on the matter on January 24 and 25 in Asaba.