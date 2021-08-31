From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the composition of a 33-man campaign council for the September 11 by-election to fill the vacant Isoko South Constituency I seat at the state House of Assembly.

Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state Jones Erue approved the campaign council which has Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta and Senator representing Delta North Peter Nwaoboshi is joined as co-vice chairman of the council by a founding leader of the party in the state, O’tega Emerhor.

The campaign council has Peter Akarogbe as Secretary while members are drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state.

The APC is fielding Mr Ogaga Ifowodo as a candidate for the by-election, which is necessitated by the death of the former occupier, Kenneth Ogba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A by-election was earlier in the year conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the seat of the neighbouring Isoko North Constituency which was also a result of the death of Tim Owhefere who doubled as the Majority Leader of the House until he passed on last January.

The PDP retained the Isoko North seat by winning the by-election.

