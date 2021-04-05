From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A few days to the by-election to fill the vacant Isoko North Constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly, the major political parties in the state, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its main opposition, the All Progressive Congress (APC), have expressed optimism to clinch victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled April 10 for the conduct of the by-election following the death of the former occupier of the seat and Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere of the PDP.

Speaking on phone with our correspondent on Monday, the Publicity Secretary of the state APC Caretaker Committee, Sylvester Imonina, said the party’s candidate, Emmanuel Tabuko, has already won the hearts of voters in the area, having toured nearly all the wards in a vigorous campaign.

Imonina said all the leaders of the party both at the local government and state levels were solidly behind Tabuko to deliver a victory for the APC.

‘Today alone, we have gone round six wards, including Owhe, the ward of the candidate. Now, we just arrived Oweolegbo to bring the message of change to the people,’ the party spokesman said.

‘At the moment, everywhere you go in Isoko North, it is APC that is on the lips of everybody. They are ready and determined to make the change this time around.’

On the other side, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been leading the ward to ward campaign of the PDP, with promises to establish a new secondary school at Otor-Iyede.

Okowa also promised that the state government would take over the construction of the abandoned Emevor-Orogun road by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He urged voters at the various wards so far visited to vote for the PDP candidate, Jude Ogbimi, adding that the party was being repositioned to win the 2023 presidential election.

‘This is the first time that I am coming for a political rally at Otor-Iyede. Some times, it is good for a governor to be in the midst of his people.

‘Today, l am happy that l am here with my people. My happiest moment in politics is when l am with my people and l always enjoy being in their midst.

‘At the moment, we have about 480 public secondary schools in the state and we have 270 wards meaning that if the number of secondary schools were to be divided (shared), each ward will get almost two secondary schools.

‘I am surprised to hear that as big as Otor-Iyede ward I is, it does not have any secondary school which is not a good development at all.

‘From now (April 1) to April 30, the people of Otor-Iyede should look for land for the establishment of a secondary school. The land should not be far from the people so that they could attend the school without having to trek very long distance.

‘If the land is available, latest by the month of May, 2021, the construction of the school will start and the project will be given to a reputable contractor that will deliver the school latest by September ending.

‘That new secondary school must start in October, this year by the special grace of God and that will be a miracle,’ the governor vowed in one of the rallies.