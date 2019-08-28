Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner of Police Adeyinka Adeleke on Wednesday said that he was unaware of the alleged abduction of Elizabeth, younger sister of Dame Edith Okowa, wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The victim was reportedly abducted on Monday evening at the popular Tempo Clinic junction along Anwai Road in Asaba, the state capital.

Sources say the armed kidnappers trailed the victim to the junction, which is a few meters away from Government House, before intercepting her and firing several shots sporadically to forestall any resistance.

According to the sources, the hoodlums forced the victim out of her car, hauled her into their get away vehicle and sped off to an unknown destination.

As at the time of filing this report, inside government sources hinted that the whereabouts of the governor’s sister in-law remained unknown, noting that the hoodlums were yet to make contact for possible negotiation for ransom.

Police Commissioner Adeleke has, however, denied the abduction report, saying that if such a high profile incident happened, he would have been immediately notified.

“I am not aware of the kidnap. There is nothing like that, nothing like that has been brought to my knowledge if actually it happened,” Adeleke told Daily Sun.

However, a source at the state police command headquarters confirmed the abduction incident, adding that some persons have been arrested in connection with it.

A Government House source tells Daily Sun that the incident threw the governor’s wife and her entire family into panic, suggesting that the development led to the “very low key celebration of the state’s 28th year creation anniversary on Tuesday.”

The source said that for security reasons the matter was not publicized, but that intelligence agents have since commenced operations to rescue the high profile hostage.