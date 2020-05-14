Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday said it has increased its capacity to handle more cases of COVID-19.

This followed the inauguration of a 100-bed treatment centre at the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The facility was rehabilitated and equipped by the state government in partnership with the private sector coalition on COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the NYSC.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, who performed the ceremony on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the state government was being proactive to manage the pandemic should the number of positive cases shoot astronomically from the present 17.

Ebie said the establishment of the centre was sequel to the directive by the Federal Government to NYSC to make available some of its facilities nationwide for the treatment and management of COVID-19, adding that while the state rehabilitated the building, CACOVID provided the equipment.

The SSG thanked the private sector donors for their assistance and support to the state in the fight against the pandemic and called for more support to win the battle.

Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, said with the inauguration of the facility, the state’s capacity to deal with the pandemic had been greatly enhanced.