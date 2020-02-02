Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Sylvanus Okorote on Sunday called for the establishment of a security architecture in the mould of Amotekun, in the South-South geo-political zone.

Okorote urged the governors, Houses of Assembly and other political leaders in the region to go back to the drawing board and produce the security architecture as the South-West leaders have done with Amotekun.

The CAN chairman spoke during a Prayer Walk in Asaba, in protest against killings across the country.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions including ‘Give peace a chance’, ‘Say no to kidnapping of Christians’, ‘O God arise, let your enemies be scattered’, among others, Christians of different denominations marched from the Stephen Keshi Stadium to the Oshimili Arcade where Okorote addressed the faithful in a short sermon.

According to him, the regional security network will reduce, if not completely eliminate rampant cases of killings, kidnappings and armed robberies in the oil rich region.

“Our brothers in the South-West went to the drawing board and came up with Amotekun to stop these killings in that region. They tried to stop it but the president said he had not ordered anybody to stop Amotekun. So Amotekun has come to stay.

“Our governors and legislators in the South-South region should also go back to the draw board and come with our own unique security architecture to curb these killings.

“I know the people committing this havoc cannot dare the South-East; they cannot even step into Anambra State, but if they come to the South-South and there is nothing to repel them, the place will be a fertile ground for them to perpetrate their criminal tendencies.

“Therefore, there should be security architecture in the South-South. Since Amotekun has sailed through, others will follow,” the CAN chairman said amid cheers from the congregation.

Earlier, at a press briefing, Okorote urged the Federal Government to rebuild churches and Christian communities destroyed by insurgents including Boko Haram, ISWAP militia, herdsmen and bandits like it has done to mosques and Muslim communities.

Besides, he appealed to the Federal Government to give all religions the freedom and protection to practice their faith peacefully in any part of the country.