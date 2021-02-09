From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Catholic Diocese of Warri in Delta State was thrown into mourning on Tuesday when news of the death of one of it’s priests, Rev. Fr. (Col.) Patrick Eyayomo, filtered in.

Eyayomo was believed to have died of COVID-19 complications, as he was said to have contracted the virus same time two other priests tested positive.

Although his age could not immediately be confirmed as at the time of filing this report, Eyayomo was one of the oldest priests in the diocese.

Ordained on February 2 1985, the late priest was the chaplain of Seat of Wisdom Catholic Chaplaincy at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state

Fr. Eyayomo was a former military officer who retired as a Colonel from the Nigerian Army.

He was described as a very jovial and philanthropist who contributed immensely to the development of Warri Diocese.

Rural Electrification: Governor Yahaya commissions 85KWP solar power project in Gombe community

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has commissioned an 85KWP solar mini-grid power project of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in Dakiti community of Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

While describing the project as an initiative that would enhance the socio-economic activities and improve the living standards of the people at the grassroots the governor commended the Federal Government the intervention in providing electricity to rural dwellers which.

Governor Yahaya appealed for expansion of the project to other communities in the state, just as he tasked members of the Dakiti community to own the project by paying their electricity bills and to protect the installations from vandalism.

“I urge you to deal with anybody that tries to vandalize this installation, the government has done its own part by bringing this project to you, we expect you to protect it as it is for your benefit,” the Governor added.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director (MD) of REA, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo, explained that the project was in line with the mandate from the Federal Government to address the issue of power supply to un-served and under-served communities in the country using an off-grid solution.

He added that similar projects were deployed under the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) from the Federal Government to promote off-grid electrification that ensured equitable distribution of electricity across the country. “Similar projects were inaugurated in Kogi, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and other states in the country,” the MD state while adding that over 19,000 solar home systems have been deployed so far in the first phase of the project.

“We have started the procurement for the second phase of REA intervention to improve electricity across Nigeria using the one-community-at-a-time approach,” he said.

The REA boss further explained that the Federal Government’s intervention in the off-grid community was key to accelerating national development and creating opportunities in communities.

He said that the Dakiti community project was designed to “energize and change the socio-economic status of the people of Gombe while improving the livelihoods of the community.”