From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta branch of the Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has decried the role played by some group of persons who claimed to have formed a parallel body in the state, led by one Mr AP Edariese, in destabilising the foremost rights organisation in the country and urged the public to discountenance its activities.

Making the clarification in a statement issued at the end of an emergency meeting held in Warri at the weekend, the body urged the factional group to stop parading themselves as members of CDHR, as there is only one recognized body with its Secretariat located at No 20, Deco Road, Warri, that has the legitimate right to act on behalf of the group in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The body also urged the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, to initiate an investigation into the allegation of threat to life raised by a member of the factional group against another member, adding that such investigations would unravel the truth in the claims and denial by parties involved in order to set the record straight.

The statement read in part; “The Chairman, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Delta State branch, Comrade Jonathan Giama, hereby cautioned Mr A.P Edariese to stop fomenting trouble and parading himself has a factional Chairman of the body in Delta State.”

“This warming had become imperative in order to stop misleading the general public by creating an impression of division in its hierarchy as the body is one in the Delta state under his leadership with its secretariat at No 20 Deco Road, Warri, which has existed for over 8 years and has sheltered Mr A.P Edariese and his co-travellers.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“It is on record that Mr AP Edariese pathed ways from the State leadership since the suspension of the former national President of CDHR nationwide, Dr Barrister Osagie Obayuwana, who was suspended by the Edo State branch for breach and misinterpretation of the constitution.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“This suspension of Dr Barrister Osagie Obayuwana was later adopted by the NEC when it was established that he actually attempted to impose his stooges as the executives of Edo state branch of the body against the popular wish of the members in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It was shortly after the suspension of Dr Obayuwana, that those who are loyal to him including Mr AP Edariese pathed ways with the state body and followed the suspended national President to form a parallel body due to their desperation to take over power in the state.”

“It is on record that the present Executives of CDHR in the state, including my humble self as the state Chairman, were later elected in free and fair elections conducted in Warri, February 2021, by members of the existing units of the branch which comprises; Udu, Warri, Ughelii North, Orerokpe, Ika and Abraka. The election was later ratified by NEC.”

This development was followed by the body’s Annual General Congress (AGC) in October last year, where the present national Executive led by Dr Kehinde Prince Taiga were duly elected and inaugurated in a well-attended ceremony in Asaba, Delta state capital, to pilot the affairs of the foremost Rights group nationwide.

“Consequent upon this, I want to call on Deltans to disregard any publication emanating from any factional CDHR group in any part of the state other than the one under my leadership that was duly elected and inaugurated by the NEC of our great body.”

“Let me reiterate it here once again to Mr AP Edariese and his cohorts that if my reign as CDHR Delta State Chairman intimidates them, they should kindly wait for the outcome of the case in court as the court remains the only place to seek justice.”