Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umukoro has hailed the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for signing the judiciary autonomy bill into law.

The bill titled: “Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law, 2019” provides for the management of funds accruing to the state judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of Delta State, and came into force on 23rd day of January, 2020.

Umukoro said the step taken to grant the much desired autonomy amidst the challenges that trailed the legislative process, was commendable.

Applauding the Delta State House of Assembly for ensuring the speedy passage of the bill, he noted that the autonomy would enhance speedy dispensation of justice, improve work conditions and facilitate development of infrastructure.

While assuring that the judiciary would live up to its constitutional responsibility and ensure prudent management of funds accruing to it, Justice Umukoro pointed out that with the assent to the bill, the governor has shown for the umpteenth time that the interest of the judiciary was his priority.

Section 6 of the law provides that the Delta State judiciary shall have the power to manage its capital and recurrent expenditure in accordance with the provisions of the law.