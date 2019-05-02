Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A civil servant in Delta State, Benson Efotor, has been rewarded with a brand new GS 3 salon car; for returning N53 million mistakenly credited to his account.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa announced the reward, yesterday, in Asaba, during a May Day rally organised by the state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The governor congratulated workers on the occasion and stunned the gathering when he announced Efotor’s reward. Okowa described him as “a man of integrity who should be emulated by other categories of workers in the state.”

The governor thanked Efotor, who is the state chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), and said that with what he has demonstrated by returning the “tempting sum, I have no doubt that you will lead your union on the right path of progress and integrity.

He assured workers that the new N30,000 minimum wage would be paid by his administration, and called on them to reciprocate government’s commitment to their welfare by demonstrating competence and determination in their services to the state.

Efotor expressed his gratitude to the governor, and told Daily Sun others should emulate him by demonstrating integrity in everything they do.