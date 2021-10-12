From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Election into the various offices of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) was on Tuesday stalled following disagreed over delegates’ list.

Two factions of the union led by two chairmanship candidates mobilised to the secretariat of the union in Asaba where they chased out the national officers who came to conduct the botched election.

The chairmanship candidates including Lucky Uwhanogho and Robinson Omonigho, accused the national leadership of trying to foist the incumbent state chairman, Bolum Martin on the union.

They alleged that the delegates’ list which was supposed to be published three months before the election was not made known to the contestants but hoarded in favour of Bolum.

Although Bolum had denied being in possession of the contentious list, his contestants insisted that the election would not hold until the right thing was done.

Omonigho said: “This is laughable and ridiculous to me. Rule 18(II) of our constitution says that there shall be a delegates’ list for the election, and it must be published at least three months before the date of the delegates’ conference.

“Yesterday was 24 hours to the election, he didn’t publish the list, today we are at the venue of the election, we cannot find any of them. We have a court process restraining them from conducting this election without a delegates’ list.”

On his part, Uwhanogho said he was disappointed with the national leadership, alleging that they “are bias, they lack integrity.

“They fixed election for today and up till now, there is no delegates’ list. Those contesting don’t know the delegates.

“Election cannot hold today until they do the right thing based on the provisions of the constitution.”

As a result of the stalement, the aggrieved members have inaugurated a six-man caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the union.

Our correspondent could however confirm reports in some quarters that the national delegates from Abuja went ahead to conduct the election at a hotel in Asaba.

