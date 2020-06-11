Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umukoro has granted bail to six inmates including an 80-year old woman, Epinigho Jarikre, at the Warri Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Umukoro who was on a working visit to the centre, also pardoned 149 inmates on awaiting trial list.

Madam Jarikre and two others, Margaret Ikpesa (50) and Cecilia Akpomedaye (69), were charged for forceful entry under section 4(4) b of the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Law, 2018 ( a.k.a. DEVE) which attracts death penalty.

Their counsel, Mr. Ovuayero Esi said his clients were victims of oppression by a few elites in the community who were bent on seizing their land, alleging that the charge disclose mischief and oppression.

Granting the bail, Justice Umukoro queried the rationale behind arraigning women in their 60s under a law ordinarily targeted at youths who extort money from land developers whereas there was a criminal code that dealt with such offence that stipulates six months imprisonment if convicted.