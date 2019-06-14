Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umukoro has vowed to bring to justice the killers of an Asaba-based lawyer, late Kennedy Nwashindi Ofuezuem Anni.

Mr. Anni was kidnapped on April 16, 2019 by gunmen who killed him after collecting a mouth-gaping sum as ransom from his distraught family.

His decaying corpse was exhumed from a shallow grave where his alleged murderers had buried him. One of the suspects who was arrested by detectives led the security operatives to the place where he was buried.

Speaking during a valedictory special court session in honour of the Asaba-based legal practitioner Justice Umukoro condemned the gruesome murder, saying that the incident had once again brought to the front burner of national discourse the heinous crimes of kidnapping and murder.

Represented by Justice T. O. Diai, the Chief Judge blamed youths for the increasing rates of violent crimes.

“The mounting appetite of our youth for these crimes is alarming and it is not unconnected with the get-rich-quick syndrome that has become so pervasive in our society today.

“The syndrome has lamentably infiltrated our families, our educational system, our state institutions, the corridors of power and even our churches and mosques,” he added.

Calling for a state of emergency against get-rich-quick syndrome, he described late lawyer as an achiever who enjoyed illustrious career as a legal practitioner and religious minister despite his abrupt departure.

He disclosed that the judiciary was not resting on its oars in tackling the menace of rising crime in the society, as it has facilitated criminal justice reforms.

Justice Umukoro listed some of the initiatives taken by judiciary toward a more effective and efficient criminal justice system in the state.

Solicitor General and functioning permanent secretary at the state Ministry of Justice, Mr. N.D.F. Momah, Chike Onyemenam, SAN, and chairman Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Asaba branch, Freddie Eruli-Ede paid glowing tribute to the Late Ofuezuem, describing him as honest, reliable legal practitioner and perfect gentleman.

They charged security agents to beef up security in the state, and arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the dastard act even as they noted that there was a nexus between corruption, unemployment, poverty and crime.