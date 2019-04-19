Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has warned magistrates in the state against granting murder suspects bail without recourse to the feelings and sentiments of the public and victims’ bereaved family members.

Making specific reference to a magistrate who allegedly undermined the sentiments of a bereaved family to release a murder suspect on bail, Umukoro said a panel of inquiry would be set up to investigate the circumstances which led to it. He noted that the remains of the victim were still lying in the morgue.

Justice Umukoro said granting bail to murder suspects usually creats unnecessary impression that the judicial arm of government is insensitive to the feelings and aspirations of the society.

He charged magistrates in the state to peruse and abreast themselves with the Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2017 to enable them exercise discretion judiciously in granting suspects, who were charged for capital offences, bail. The chief judge spoke while addressing magistrates, members of the Nigerian Bar Association and stakeholders in the administration of justice at the conclusion of the 2018 tour of the five prison formations across the state.

“Some magistrates are not abreast with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law…” he said.