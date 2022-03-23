Ben Dunno, Warri

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, has called for calm and thorough investigations into the case of alleged fake healings and ritual dealings between two renowned General Overseers in Warri, Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu of Mercyland and God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, Aka ‘Free Indeed’ respectively.

Acting on the petition submitted to him by Mike Ozekhome SAN, a leading counsel to Pastor Ighosotu, over the threat to the life of his client by Prophet Fufuyin, the Police boss directed all the parties involved to hold their peace pending the conclusion of investigations into the matter.

The police boss appeal for peace in the controversial case was contained in a letter referenced CB: 7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.570/285 signed by the Principal Staff Officer, CP Idowu Owohunwa, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri.

It was gathered that the Chambers of Mike Ozekhome, SAN, was among other things requesting a stop of the continuous harassment of his client by Prophet Fufeyin, who was alleged to have been using security operatives and the media to trail Pastor Ighosotu everywhere he goes.

Prophet Fufeyin had earlier petitioned the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, accusing fellow clerics of blackmail and cyberstalking, alleging that a video depicting cannibalism, cultism, killing of innocent human beings and drinking of their blood was recorded by the fellow clerics whom he labelled as suspected detractors, with the motive to damage his reputation as a man of God.

Fufeyin, in his petition, titled, ‘A case of conspiracy, cybercrime, criminal defamation using the Internet, suspected murder, cyberstalking and conduct against Bishop Ufuoma Prince, Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu and others’, claimed the allegations had damaged his reputation built over the years.

“The allegations of cannibalism, cultism, killing of innocent human beings and drinking of their blood as thrown up in the trending video are issues that should not be treated lightly by the law and its enforcement agencies but should be thoroughly investigated with the level of dispatch it deserves,” he said.

However, Ighosotu while refuting the allegations by Prophet Fufeyin described such insinuation as “misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading the general public”.

Ighosotu, represented by Warri-based lawyer and human rights activist, Barrister Oghenejabor Ikimi, told newsmen in Warri at the weekend that following the Prophet Fufeyin’s petition to the IGP alleging “trumped-up charge of conspiracy, cybercrime and criminal defamation” against him, he (Ighosotu) had received series of threats from the Prophet.