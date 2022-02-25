The Delta Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba, has advised residents to clean up their premises, cut overgrown weeds, fumigate the environment, de-silt drains and keep the environment clean to prevent diseases.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Mrs Theresa Oliko, on Friday in Asaba.

The statement urged residents to avoid burning wastes or bushes to prevent environmental hazards.

“There will be restrictions of vehicular movements and persons, while those involved in inter-state journey or engaged in essential duties are free to go about their normal duties.

The statement said the Commissioner for Environment, staff of the Ministry of Environment, Taskforce on Environment, and other relevant authorities will monitor the clean-up exercise.

“Officials of the state Waste Management Board and local government councils are to evacuate the resultant refuse to approved government dump sites.

“Those found not taking part in the sanitation exercise will be arrested, brought before the Mobile Sanitation Court headed by a magistrate and fined appropriately, if found guilty. (NAN)