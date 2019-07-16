Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, yesterday warned herdsmen to steer clear of the state-owned university campuses or be ready to lose their cows.

Muoboghare said any cow found on campus would be impounded, branded and become the seed of animals for the proposed cattle ranch soon to be established by the Ministry of Higher Education in collaboration with the Faculty of Agriculture.

The commissioner gave the warning while inspecting part of the perimeter fence of the Anwai campus of Delta State University (DELSU) that was allegedly destroyed by marauding herdsmen.

Herdsmen were said to have invaded the campus early Sunday morning when they allegedly used their cows to destroy the fence.

Muoboghare condemned the invasion, describing it as provocative act, which will no longer be tolerated.

He said marauding herdsmen, in the guise of searching for grasses for their cows, had gone out of their way to destroy government property.

The commissioner said activities of herdsmen were coming at a time various ethnic nationalities were agitated over the now suspended Ruga settlement policy.

While commending staff and students for their peaceful disposition towards the invasion and destruction of government property, he called on them to always be vigilant.

Muoboghare used the opportunity to advise all illegal occupants and developers of the university land to, as a matter of urgency, vacate the same as the university authorities had been given a marching order to reclaim their land.