From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Energy Jonathan Ukodhiko has presented food items, wheelchairs, wrappers and other materials worth millions of naira to over 3,000 persons drawn from Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state.

Presenting the items at Otor-Igho in Isoko North Local Government Area, Ukodhiko said the gesture was part of his contributions to the welfare of the people during the yuletide.

He said that the outreach is an annual gesture and thanked the people for their support for the Okowa administration.

‘I thank God Almighty for making today possible and I also thank God for the gift of life for everyone here.

‘I thank you all on behalf of the governor for the tremendous support you have given to his administration and I urge you all to sustain this support for our party, the PDP ahead of the next general election in 2023.

‘It’s a season of celebration and in our usual tradition, we have come here to present food items to widows, orphanages, and over 3,000 people including persons living with disabilities.

‘This is annual empowerment but the difference this year is that we have decided to expand it to accommodate more people in Isoko South.

‘I thank you all for coming even as I call on you to continue supporting our party and our governor as we approach the 2023 general elections and beyond,’ the commissioner said.

The commissioner representing the Isoko nation on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Paul Oweh, commended Ukodhiko for the massive provision for widows, orphans, the 24 wards in Isoko and persons living with disabilities.

‘We know he has been doing this before but this time around he is doing it as a serving Commissioner for Energy in Delta State and we thank him immensely for his love for the people.

‘As leaders of the party in the LGA we will continue to support you to succeed as member representing Isoko North in the State Executive Council,’ he stated.

Also speaking Special Adviser to the Governor on Community and Rural Development, Emmanuel Okoro, said the gesture is in the spirit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okoro, the pioneer Speaker of the State House of Assembly said Isoko nation would continue to support the Okowa administration and the PDP because of their support for grassroots development.

The Chairman, Isoko North PDP, Prince Godwin Ogorugba thanked the commissioner for the presentation.

He said the party was grateful to the commissioner for the massive provision to the people to celebrate the yuletide.

On his part, Isoko South PDP Chairman, Godspower Obaro, represented by his Vice Chairman, Mr Alfred Igule, lauded Ukodhiko for his philanthropy and exemplary leadership, adding that the party would continue to support government officials to attract more dividends of democracy for the people.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for his kind gesture and assured of their continued support and solidarity with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP.