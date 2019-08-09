Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta State Government has reaffirmed commitments to injecting modern technologies and expertise that would ensure its broadcast stations compete favourably with other well established media houses in the country.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this during his tour of Delta Rainbow Station (DRTV) in Warri, said the Okowa’s administration would not compromise anything for professionalism in making the state-owned broadcast stations impactful.

The commissioner, who held a meeting with the management and staff of the stations shortly after his inspections of their equipment and facilities, said the challenges observed, in terms of content, personnel training, obsolete equipment and dilapidated buildings, would be addressed in due course.

“There is need for a reorientation of staff to ensure that they key into our drive to re-event our state-owned broadcast outfits to compete effectively with other stations.

“My visit today is to have a first hand knowledge of the issues affecting your operations with a view to finding a sustainable solution to the challenges. We have identified the challenges facing the stations and we will do our part as a government to rebrand the stations for the benefit of our people who deserve better. As state broadcast stations, we should be well equipped and positioned to report appropriately the giant strides being recorded by the state government.

“You know our governor is referred to as the Road Master and Sports Master because of the giant strides he recorded in those sectors, that is what we intend to re-enact here as the Broadcast Master. We will start by changing mind set of our staff because am impressed with the quality of people I met today. We need them to tell the world the story of the revolution in terms of infrastructure across the length and breadth of Delta state,” he said.

Acting General Manager, DRTV, Warri, Malcolm Oteri and General Manager, DBS, Asaba, Evelyn Binitie, thanked the commissioner for the visit and assured him of the cooperation of the management and staff of the stations.