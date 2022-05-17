From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Aggrieved indigenes of Ovwevwe and Opherin communities in Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, shut the flow station in the Eriemu oil field.

The indigenes are peeved by continued abandonment of road projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over one decade.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the protesters mainly women and youths, barricaded the access roads to flow station and vowed never to give up on the protest until their agitations for good roads were met.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Community Development Committee Chairman of Eriemu field, Moses Oruruore, said they decided to embark on the peaceful demonstration “because of the roads that have been abandoned since 2010, we have written several letters to NDDC, and the contractor handling the project all to no avail, hence the peaceful protest toady.”

He described the roads as the one running from Otokutu community to Owevwe Street, Agbarha-Otor and the other from Saniko community junction, through Opherin community to Emevor Agbarha road.