Ben Dunno, Warri

Residents of Merogun community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have cried out to the state police command and other security agencies to come to their aide by dislodging members of Vikings confraternity holding them hostage.

Raising the alarm over the hell unleashed on the community by the members of the confraternity while addressing newsmen in Warri at the weekend, the youth Chairman, Godwin Merogun, called for a drastic action to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the area

He noted that the earlier state police command take this appeal seriously and mobilise men to arrest criminal elements from the community, the better for the peace and safety of lives and property of the people.

He warned that further delay could lead to total anarchy.

While disclosing that majority of those who have been identified as members of the confraternity were strangers who have no stake whatsoever, Merogun said the community youths were prepared to take their destiny in their hands in defending their territory if police fail to act accordingly.

“We are making this appeal to the police and other security outfits as peaceful and law-abiding citizens who believe in the rule of law and not because we are cowards, who cannot defend our homeland from these strange criminal elements.

“We are saying enough is enough of these lawlessness by the members of Vikings confraternity in our ancestral homeland.

“And we are hereby calling on security agencies, operating in the state to do the needful and act promptly to avoid total breakdown of law and order in the area.

The community’s legal adviser, Presley Okojie, who narrowly escaped death following an attack on him and his guests on Monday, July 15, 2019, within the community, said there could be no better time to put an end to the activities of the cult group in the area than now.

Okojie, whose metallic black Toyota Venza car, with registration number; ABC 627 HF, was damaged while attempting to escape during the attack, noted that it had come to a time the community could no longer tolerate the activities of the cult members.

“As I speak, the community youths are ready to fight back but they are being calm down by the elders to allow the police to do their job by sanitising the area and ensuring the activities of this cult group which include; harassment and intimidation of our people, armed robbery and kidnapping, are brought to an end.”