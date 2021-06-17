From Ben Dunno, Warri

Troubled Udu community in Delta state was yesterday again thrown into confusion, following the killing of a 29-year-old commercial motorbike operator, otherwise known as ‘Okada Rider’, one Teku Theophilus, by a vigilante member attached to the police patrol team under Burutu Area Command.

The 39 years old culprit, identified as Francis Ogenetowe, from Ovwian community, who was rescued by the police from a mob attack is currently being detained at the Burutu Command headquarters, Ovwian-Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident which led to a breakdown of law and order in the area was brought under control by men and officers of 3Battalion, Effurun, under Sector 1 Command, ‘Operation Delta Safe’, who immediately moved in to quell the crises after aggrieved residents had set ablaze operational patrol vehicle attached to the police team.

It was reported that the vigilante killer who had attempted to escape from the scene was later apprehended by the irate youths and was almost lynched to death before being rescued by the both the Army and police tactical teams who later took him for treatment before being locked up at the Ovwian Aladja police cell.

Daily Sun Investigations revealed that the trigger happy vigilante member had been working with the Burutu Area Command Patrol team for quite sometimes and was on a routine patrol at about 10am today when he was involved in a heated argument with the Okada Rider over licensing and valid documents of the motorbike.

It was gathered that the argument which took place close to an Army checkpoint in the area saw the vigilante who was handling a double barrel gun facing the Okada man with the gun and fired a shot directly at him.

The Okada man was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the incident the Bururu Area Commander, ACP Kolawole Adepegba, said the matter had been brought under control and the police are already in custody of the vigilante member who carried out the act.

He assured that nothing would be swept under the carpet in ensuring that justice prevailed in the case.