The people of Ogwashi-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, have sent save-our-souls to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to save them from cultists and other criminal elements who have besieged the community.

According to a source, two persons were killed and many others injured while the community is facing palpable insecurity challenges that need urgent police intervention.

Daily Sun learnt that the community has been living in fear as suspected cultists have high-jacked the chieftaincy title tussle and are unleashing terror on innocent citizens. Some indigenes who spoke with Daily Sun, said the problems started when the traditional warlord (Odogwu) title was given to a powerful man and some community members opposed the appointment of the said person.

According to Diokpa Sunday Odogwu, after the demise of the former Odogwu, who died many years ago:”We were asked to produce new Odogwu. While we were following due process, which involved consulting the oracle (Afa), the king appointed Gabriel Ohai and that is the problem. I am appealing to him to relinquish that position and wait for Afa to pronounce who the cap fits.”

Spokesman for Ogbe-Odogwu, custodians of Odogwu title, Alhaji Nwaolise, said, “tradition demands Ogbe Odogwu community elders to nominate one of their distinguished and dependable sons to the Obi in council, who in turn crowns their nominee as the Odogwu of Ogwashi-Uku.

“Anarchy, chaos and insecurity enveloped the community when Mr. Gabriel Ohai, a very influential personality, entrepreneur and a political chieftain in APC indicated interest to be the Odogwu against the traditional process of Odogwu chieftaincy by building a cabal who breached peace of anyone who opposed his candidature.”

Another Elder and son of Ogbe-odogwu, Mr. Peter Okafor, said, “Ohai’ ambition went haywire that he laid siege against his fellow Ogbe-Odogwu sons by using police instrumentality against anyone who opposes his ambition.”

He alleged that: “In June, 2021, Ohia arrested nine elders of the Ogbe-Odogwu community in Azungu, after destroying the hall and their chairs. Mr. C.I Eke, Peter Okafor, Chief Charles Nwaolise,Alhaji Nwaolise, Andrew Ajidua, Iloba Obata, John Ochei, Ben Osamor, Ifechukwude Ikenweji and Godwin Asikawili were among the elders arrested and detained at Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba.

“We are appealing to Governor Okowa and IGP Alkali Baba, to come to our rescue before Ogwashi-Uku will become a community of anarchy and blood. We need your urgent intervention. For now, there is fear and apprehension.”