From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The chairman of Ugbomro community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Solomon Okodaso, has been arrested over alleged drug peddling.

Okodaso was picked up by a crack squad of the Delta Police Command at a drug criminal hideout at Atata quarters, Ugbomro community following a tip off.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in Warri on Saturday, also said that a female suspect simply identified as Aisha Hassan, was also arrested by men of the Area Command in Asaba for allegedly drugging an Okada rider and stealing his motorcycle.

On the arrest of the community leader, he said that the arrest was made following a raid on the black spot carried out on March 9, at about 18:35hours in compliance with directive of the State Commissioner of police.

He said that following series of reports the Command has been receiving regarding some drug cartels in the State, and the high rate at which the youths are abusing drugs, the Commissioner of Police Delta state Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, had directed all tactical teams, DPOS and Area commanders to embark on intelligence led raiding to curb this menace.

Edafe said the CP Ali had instructed his men to identify all illicit drugs hideouts, arrest and ensure that those found wanting are prosecuted accordingly.

The team, he said, ‘acting on intelligence, raided a drug criminal hideout at Atata quarters, Ugbomro Community in Uwvie LGA during which one Solomon Okodaso, male suspected to be a drug dealer and also the Ogbomro Community Chairman was arrested’.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

While saying that investigation was ongoing in the matter, he disclosed that 12 bottles of codeine, 14 sachets of tramadol, one and half compressed sack of loud, 73 wraps of weeds suspected to be SK, 65 tablets of happy mood drugs, 1 pack of Colorado, 1 pack of Arizona, 9 packets of razlers, N192,000.00 cash, one Samsung handset,1 infinix handset,1 ash colored Mercedes Benz c350 with reg no. KUJ 664 BH, 1 white colored Lexus 330 vehicle with reg no. EFR 303 DC were recovered as exhibit from the raid.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In a related development, one Aisha Hassan, has been arrested by men of the Area Command in Asaba for allegedly disposing an Okada rider of his motorcycle.

He said that arrest was made following a report received by the Area Commander Asaba that on the February 23, at about 1430hhrs.

According to him, ‘an Okada rider (Name withheld) carried a lady named Aisha Hassan ‘f’ and one other who pretended to be passengers to Kenu guest house located at Bonsaac, on getting to the hotel, the victim stated that the lady brought out drink for them to drink unknown to him that sleeping pills and suspected hard drug have been added to the drink.

‘After drinking he slept off and to his greatest surprise, when he woke up he discovered that his red colour unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle with Engine No. 162FMJ510828953, chasis No. IPCKL11M1018611 valued three hundred and thirty thousand naira (N330,000.00) has been stolen by the suspects.

‘The Area commander Asaba ACP Nuhu Hamidu, detailed Police detectives to investigate and ensure that the said suspects are arrested. Consequently, the team went on an intelligence led investigation and arrested one of the suspect named Aisha Hassan.

‘Investigation later revealed that her gang member took the motorcycle to an unknown destination’, he said.

While saying that investigation is ongoing with a view possibly recover the said motorcycle and to arrest the fleeing suspect, Edafe said the CP urged members of the public to help with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect and also recover the said motorcycle.