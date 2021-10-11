From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State Police Command said assured residents, especially non-indigenes of Ekpan Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State of their safety, following the escalation of the perennial violence youths clash over community leadership tussles at the weekend.

Daily Sun investigations revealed that the crisis which started in the community two weeks ago took a worrisome dimension in the wee hours of today as there were sporadic gunshots by the youths who were loyal to the two opposing camps involved in the supremacy battle.

Findings revealed that the sporadic gunshots that took over the community for almost 2-hours non-stop were from the factions that were already in power as the community Executives who had to defend their territory against the aggressors from the opposing camp who had wanted to take over the community in a midnight invasion.

The gunshots which rented the air for the duration the fighting lasted was said to have thrown the entire area into chaos, as residents, especially women and children, had to take cover in their houses for fear of being hit with stray bullets;

In a swift response to the inquiry by Daily Sun, Police Commissioner Ari Mohammed Ali assured the safety of the lives and property of law-abiding residents in the troubled community, noting that situation was still within its control.

The police boss, who gave the assurance in a telephone conversation with the Daily Sun correspondent in Warri, urged residents to go about their daily business in the area without fears, insisting that ‘there’s no cause for alarm.’

‘We are already on top of the situation in Ekpan community. My men have intensified patrol exercise both within the community and its vicinity and I can tell you we are not relenting in our effort to restore normalcy in the area,’ the commissioner state.

‘I have also directed the mobilisation of more men from the Area Command to the area and the men are all out there to checkmate the escalation of violence and other incidences that could lead to further breakdown of law and order in the place.’

Also contacted the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpan Division, CSP Musa Bulus, said that besides the fact that they have intensified their patrol in the area, they also engaging the leadership of the warring youths in series of peace meetings so that they resolve whatever differences between them amicably, adding that this parley has started yielding results.

He urged the trouble makers in the community to vacate the town as the police would not compromise anything for the peace and safety of the area and the residents.

