Ben Dunno, Warri

The police in Delta state have reaffirmed commitment to sustaining the tempo that has curbed the menace of cultism and other violent crimes in the Ovwian-Aladja community and other adjoining settlements in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Burutu Area Commander, ACP Kolawole Adepegba, who gave this assurance in a chat with newsmen in Warri yesterday, commended his men and officers for displaying a high sense of professionalism since he assumed office at the Command.

He noted that the state of lawlessness in Udu and its environs due to cult activities was terrible before his arrival to the Command, adding that this prompted him to spur his men to action so as to quickly bring the situation under control.

Specifically, he applauded the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ovwian-Aladja, CSP Akintunde Oyediran, for his doggedness and unrelenting efforts in crime-fighting, adding that the success story recorded so far concerning the area was due to his commitment to work.

According to him, “let me start by thanking God for his grace that has taking us this far, also the Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, for the trust reposed in us and the DPO Ovwian-Aladja, CSP Oyediran working with me here, he had been very exceptional”.

“Apart from the logistics supports that I provided and men that I seconded during operations, the DPO had been the one coordinating these operations even in the midnights by himself and this has yielded remarkable results in pushing criminals out of the area”.

“I also want to commend the Udu community leaders for the success so far achieved in the area as they no longer hid the identities of their indigenes who are members of secret cults terrorizing the area”.

“This cooperation had gone a long way in exposing these bad eggs in the community and most of them have no other option than to leave the area because they realized they are no longer safe operating in such an environment”.

Also commenting, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ovwian- Aladja, CSP Akintunde Oyediran, praised the community heads and other youth leaders from various communities for their support and friendly dispositions in assisting police combat crimes in their area.

He assured of his determination to do more in line of duty, stating that his men would continue to redouble efforts in ensuring that the entire community was sanitized of cultism and other violent crime that had made the place insecure.