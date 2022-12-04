From Fred Itua, Abuja

Iyede-Ame Progressive Union (IPU) in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, on Sunday, commended the appointment of Mrs Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive board chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commendation was contained in a press statement issued by the President-General of Iyede-Ame Progressive Union, Samuel Vote Emebeyo, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The union while applauding Mr President for finding the Delta State-born Onochie worthy of the appointment, expressed confidence that she would deploy her wealth of experience in the service to the NDDC and the country at large.

Emebeyo in the statement said Onochie’s tenure as the Special Assistant on New Media to Mr President was viewed as the most active in the history of such an appointment, as she did not only gave prominence to the government’s activities but also fiercely engaged the staunchest government critics.

He commended Mr President for not bowing to pressure by listening to naysayers whose reasons for rejecting Onochie’s earlier appointment were based on selfish, partisan and mundane reasons.

He said: “Onochie has exemplified herself as a selfless individual and we are confident that her appointment as the Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission provides her with a better opportunity to render quality service to Nigeria.

“I congratulate her on the new position. I know she has worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that she has been recognized for her accomplishment with this new assignment. It is well-deserved.”

The president tasked the National Assembly to confirm the appointment of Onochie as board chairman of NDDC, stressing that such a move would not only promote peace in the region but also promote gender equality which the present administration stands for.

Buhari in a recent letter to the Senate President, nominated Lauretta Onochie, alongside 15 others on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).