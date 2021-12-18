From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Mosogar Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State has imposed restrictions on social gatherings for three months following the passage of its traditional ruler, Samson Okirhioboh Imoyin-Omene, Udurhie I.

The death of the king was officially announced by the Otota of the kingdom, Ighoyota Amori during a meeting with members of the royal family in Mosogar on Saturday.

Amori who disclosed that the king joined his ancestors on November 21, 2021, declared a period of mourning for three months (starting from December 18) during which celebrations of any kind are prohibited.

The Otota said the mourning period must be observed by all sons and daughters of Mosogar Kingdom wherever and anywhere they were in the world.

‘Within this period of mourning, no burial ceremony is allowed to take place anywhere in the kingdom; no marriage ceremony/celebration is permitted within the kingdom; no festival of any sort is permitted within the kingdom,’ he said.

‘The wearing of white dresses within the kingdom is forbidden and sanctionable; all traditional chiefs are forbidden from wearing single or tripled or multiple Aghighors (round beads); only two rounded beads (Aghighors) is allowed to be worn by chiefs on their neck; the kingdom flag is to be flown at half-mast in strategic places during the period of mourning in the kingdom.

“The wearing of the King’s brooch is recommended for all sons and daughters of the kingdom and their sympathisers; the Eghweyas and Inotus are to adorn their mourning dresses throughout the period; holding of markets on market days will continue, but one market day is set aside before the burial where the market will not hold.

‘No open celebration in any hotel/recreation/entertainment centres is allowed during this period of mourning. It is expected that all Mosogar sons and daughters (no matter his or her societal status) will conduct themselves peacefully by obeying and observing all the rules as already laid out in this statement, as doing otherwise will attract severe traditional punishments,’ he added.

He pointed out that in line with the gazette establishing the kingdom, the affairs of the kingdom would be administered by the Ovie-in-Council with the Otota as the Acting Head in collaboration with the Oguedion Council of Elders and Chiefs until a new king was installed.

According to him, during the interregnum, the Ovie-in-Council would perform such duties and the Otota of the Kingdom would be the chief spokesman of the Kingdom.

He averred that a burial committee, drawn from the entire segments of the kingdom, would be constituted soon to plan and execute the 21 days burial ceremony of the departed monarch.