From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Odogwu of Ogwashi Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South, Delta State, Gabriel Ohai, alleged on Monday that his house was invaded by violent community youths who looted property worth N500 million.

Ohai also alleges that the rampaging youths raped his wife.

Narrating his ordeal, Ohai said apart from the looting, his livestock, vehicles and houses were also destroyed during the invasion.

He said the development has rendered his household homeless, alleging further that over twelve people sustained injuries.

According to him, trouble started when police officers moved in to arrest a suspect who had already mobilised his cohorts to resist the arrest.

‘The suspect led hoodlums to beat a 75-year old man to death,’ Ohai said.

‘The suspect called his cohorts as earlier as 6 am and they converge to resist arrest.

‘Immediately the police left, the hoodlums moved in their numbers to my house, pulled down my gate, fence and moved to my palace I built, set my house ablaze, stripped my wife naked, raped her, burnt down my two vehicles and moved to my farm, 20 kilometres away from where I live, set the building there ablaze.

‘My workers’ quarters were burnt down, my livestock, over 3000 birds, 100 pigs and others were released into the forest. The farm was destroyed completely. Some of my property was looted, others set ablaze,’ he narrated.

He accused the police of complicity in the matter.

Contacted, however, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the matter was not reported.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.