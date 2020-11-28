“You are using somebody’s report that some- body is using his wealth to cause trouble, but was I a poor man before I went to the NDDC? Go back and ask the CP what happened to the case of arson in Evwreni where houses and cars were burnt down? Ask him that question, what happened to that matter? I wrote a petition, so how was my younger one killed? Was it not the same CP that sent somebody to come and ar- rest people in the community? My younger one was killed in the process and what happened till today; so what is he talking about? Do you just wake up and send people to go and arrest? Any- way, like I told you, the matter is under investigation; let’s not go in more than that…You are a CP and they are doing all these criminalities and you are covering them up”.

Expectedly, the scramble by various police units to investigate petitions to the IGP on the Evwreni crisis had set tongues wagging, just as the circumstances surrounding the death of Tuesday Okuah, a suspect arrested in connection with the case who died in the custody of operatives of the IGP Monitoring unit barely two days after he was arrested in Asaba, Delta State, and transferred to the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.