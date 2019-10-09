Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Indigenes of Oleh town in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have accused the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of environmental pollution and marginalisation of youths in job employment, despite its many years of operation in the area.

In a protest staged at Agrip premises, yesterday, the people of Adoke, Egbedemi, Ovuorien, Eraro, Ebave, Oko, Olulu/Atedezi, Okparo/Edubi and Emiye of Isoko South accused the multinational oil firm of not investing in the development of host communities to its operations.

Inscriptions on some of the placards read: “Stop marginalising Oleh community”, “We need flow station”, “Give our youths direct employment”, “Pay us for the noise pollution and cracking of our buildings” among others. Youth Chairman of the community, Prince Erube Oghogho, said Agip operates 5 oil wells in Oleh and urged the federal and state governments to prevail on the company to commit funds to the development of their host communities. He also said the company should not take their peaceful disposition for granted.The protesters also demanded compensation for cracked buildings to many homes occasioned by vibrations from oil drilling.

Said Oghogho: “We are here to protest Agip’s neglect and marginalisation of our community. We have cried to them severally, but they have refused to listen to us. Despite the oil drilled from our land, no Oleh son works in the company as a direct staff. What they give to us is casual work, and after three months they retrench them.