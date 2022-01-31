From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Ovrode in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have protested over alleged abandonment and neglect by both the state and federal governments.

The protesters comprising men, women and youths, barricaded the busy Ughelli-Asaba expressway, leaving motorists stranded for several hours.

Some motorists who diverted into the community in search of alternative routes to their destinations allegedly fell victims to extortion by youths.

Along the expressway, the protesters armed with placards of various inscriptions alleged that they have been abandoned by the government despite being an oil-producing community.

Inscriptions on some of the placards were ‘We are neglected and abandoned in Ovrode community’, ‘federal and state governments should come to Ovrode aid’, ‘Ovrode is bleeding, come to our rescue’, ‘No government presence in Ovrode’, ‘Unconducive learning environment in Ovrode government schools’, among others.

The President-General of Ovrode Community, Mr Felix Efedhoma, said Ovrode has been producing oil ‘since 1963 till date, yet has no federal or state government projects as a sign that we are contributing to the growth of the nation, Nigeria.

‘Ovrode community has no primary health care center, no pipe-borne water system, dilapidated primary and secondary schools and poor road network within the community.’

He said despite the promises of channelling their grievances to the state government by the member representing Isoko North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly months ago, they were yet to receive anything positive from both government.

Efedhoma further said a letter was written to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, highlighting their predicament, adding that there also no positive response.

Also speaking, the secretary-general of the community, Jerry Akibe lamented that ‘in this 21st century we, the people of Ovrode still drink water from well and stream. No state or federal government project in the community including that of NDDC and DESOPADEC.

‘We as a peace loving community has supported both state and federal government in all elections since 1999 till date.

‘But the presence of government at all levels is not felt in the community. No state or government appointment. This shows that, government has taken Ovrode community for granted which we want to put an end to today.’