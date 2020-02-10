Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Abavo, a largely agrarian community in Ika South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State have raised the alarm over alleged constant attacks by gun men suspected to be herdsmen.

The residents alleged that they have be deprived of their means of livelihood as they can no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed, kidnapped, tortured, maimed or raped by the marauding herdsman.

A community source told Daily Sun in Asaba, the state capital, that for the past three months, they have not been able to enter their farms, adding that yam barns have be converted as food for cattle by the herders.

The fear stricken residents, therefore, called on the Federal, state and LGAs to come to their aid by declaring a state of emergency on the town in order to avoid total breakdown of law and order.

Reacting to the development, the traditional ruler of the community, Obi Uche Irenuma II, confirmed the alleged invasion on their community by herdsmen ;disclosing that the whereabouts of two of his subjects have remained unknown after they were allegedly kidnapped along Obianyima-Okpe road.

Obi Irenuma, in a statement, said tension has heightened in his kingdom as a result of the unwholesome activities of herdsmen.

Apart from converting harvested yams to food for cattle, the monarch added that the herders have allegedly used their cattle to destroy other economic crops.

He lamented that the herdsmen have acted contrary to a peace deal reached at a recent stakeholders’ meeting where they had pledged to be of good conduct.

Obi Irenuma, has therefore, appealed to the state government, the state police command, and other security agencies to quickly intervene and save his kingdom from being over run by the marauders.

He alleged that the herders were operating more than seven camps in Obianyima, Ekwuoma, Azuowa, and Oyoko communities in his kingdom.