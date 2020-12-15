From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As the dusts raised by the renewed inter-communal clash between Igbide and Emede in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State gradually settle, the people of Emede have raised the alarm that 35 of their residents are still missing.

The Emede people are blaming their Igbide counterparts for the missing persons, alleging that the Igbide people were responsible for mayhem last week in which about five persons lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The two communities have been at each other’s jugular over the years as a result of boundary dispute. Raising the alarm over the alleged missing persons in a statement, the chairman of Emede Progressive Union, Abuja branch, Omrys Ofo, condemned the latest outbreak of violence.