Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Abavo in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have raised the alarm over alleged attacks by gun wielding men suspected to be herdsmen.

The residents alleged that they have be deprived of their means of livelihood as they can no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed, kidnapped, tortured, maimed or raped by the marauding herdsman.

A community source told Daily Sun in Asaba, the state capital, that for the past three months, they have not be able to enter their farms, adding that yam barns have be converted as food for cattle by the herders.

The residents, therefore, called on the federal, state and local governments to come to their aid by declaring a state of emergency on the town to avoid total breakdown of law and order.

The community traditional ruler, Obi Uche Irenuma II, confirmed the herdsmen alleged invasion, disclosing that the whereabouts of two of his subjects have remained unknown after they were allegedly kidnapped on Obianyima-Okpe Road.