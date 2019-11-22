Residents of Okotomi Layout in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State have raised the alarm over thugs’ invasion of the area.

The residents are apprehensive that the actions of the thugs were capable of causing breach of public peace if not urgently checked by relevant authority.

In a save-our-soul petition to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the people appealed to the governor to prevail on security agents to step up and tame the thugs before they unleash mayhem.

The petition written on behalf of the Association of Landlords and Residents of Okotomi Layout by L. N. Olisa of Larry Olisa Chambers, lamented that buildings were destroyed by the gun-wielding thugs who usually demanded development levy from property developers.

It stated that this was even as the state had outlawed such levies with the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Law 2018.

Besides, the petition noted that the unfettered invasion of the community by the thugs has led to rise in criminal activities, including robbery, hand bag snatching, incursion into partially developed and undeveloped land belonging to unsuspecting public, without consideration as to the original ownership of such landed property.