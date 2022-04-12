From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The people of Owevwe-Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have threatened to shut down oil facilities in the Eriemu oil field.

Their grouse is the abandonment of the 11km road project awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2010.

They are irked that the job was abandoned site because the contractor was not mobilised.

As such, the community has issued a 30-day ultimatum to NDDC to mobilise the contractor, failing which oil operations would be disrupted.

In a letter addressed to the Interim Administration of the NDDC, the community through its solicitor, Nefe Samuel, noted that Eriemu oil field hosts 30 oil well heads, a flow station, Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) Plant, the biggest manifold in West Africa as well as numerous pipelines, flow lines and delivery lines.

The letter written at the instance of Chairman, Community Development Committee CDC), Moses Orurore and Secretary, Ejomafuvwe lboyi, lamented the marginalization of the people by the Federal Government, the NDDC and oil companies operating in the area.

“In the year 2010, two roads measuring approximately 11 kilometers, with one running from Otokutu Community to Owevwe Street, Agbarha-Otor and the other from Suniko Community junction, through Opherin Community to Emevor Agbarha road were awarded to a contractor by the commission and that it had been abandoned till date

“Several letters have been written to your commission regarding the abandoned road project in time past but all such letters have fallen on deaf ears.

“Sir, our client states that the incessant marginalization, undermining and oppression of Owevwe people within the Federal Republic of Nigeria emanating from the actions or inactions of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and oil companies operating within the Owevwe region can no longer be tolerated even with penitential talks,” it stated.

It described Owevwe indigenes as peace-loving people who refrain themselves from taking laws into their hands.

“They are not involved in bombing or vandalizing of oil pipelines and installation or any kind of violence to the government or the oil companies operating in their land. Despite this, it remains undeveloped.

“Against this dire background, we have our client’s instruction to seek redress from your good office with the belief that this matter would be properly investigated and the said contractor mobilized to site immediately without further delay as the pendulum of baseless and unfulfilled promises have been swung too far.

“We warn that unless this simple demand is complied with within 30 days hereof, our client shall proceed to shut down all oil facilities in Eriemu Oil Field through peaceful protest and that they shall do without further notice from our office,” the letter read.