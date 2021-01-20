From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An epidemic is looming in Akwuofor community of Asaba, the Delta State capital, as a result of heaps of uncleared refuse in homes within the community.

Our correspondent learnt that domestic waste was last evacuated in the area about three months ago by the Private Sector Participant (PSP) in charge of the area.

Residents are now at the mercy of barrow pushers who barely evacuate waste to government-approved dump sites regularly.

Residents are appealing to the Ministry of Environment and the state Waste Management Board (WMB) to call the PSP in charge of Akwuofor to order.

Mr Chisom Okeleke, who resides at Ogea street in the area, lamented the lack of commitment on the part of the PSP who they regularly pay their subscription rates to.

Okeleke said the last time the PSP came to evacuate waste from his compound was early November 2020.

He said at the moment, every building in the community virtually has heaps of domestic waste dumped in front of it due to the lack of presence of the assigned PSP in the area.

According to Okeleke, the area might experience an epidemic outbreak if the waste were not urgently evacuated.

On his part, Emmanuel Ojei alleged that several calls to the PSP phone number ‘did not connect as the line was said to be switched off.’

Ojei pleaded with the authorities including the Chairman of the WMB, Chinye Bazim, and the Director of Sanitation and Waste Management at the Ministry of Environment, Lucky Adah, to prevail on the assigned PSP to wake up to his responsibility.

In the alternative, the concerned resident urged the authorities to assign another PSP if the present one has become ineffective.

He lamented that people now dump waste recklessly and indiscriminately on the streets.